Luzardo will start Game 3 of Triple-A Las Vegas' playoff series against Sacramento, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The promising southpaw wrapped up the Aviators' regular season with some momentum, as he mowed down 10 Tacoma Rainiers over six innings on Friday. Luzardo still has a chance to log big-league innings this season after Las Vegas' postseason run concludes.

