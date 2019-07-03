Luzardo (lat) underwent an MRI on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The results of the test are not yet clear. Luzardo was pulled from his start Tuesday for Triple-A Las Vegas with lat tightness. He's had an injury-filled season in what was supposed to be a breakout campaign, as he also battled a strained rotator cuff early in the season.

