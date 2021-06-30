Luzardo worked up to 63 pitches in his second start for Triple-A Las Vegas in a win over Salt Lake on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while recording three strikeouts.

While the fact his arm continued getting stretched out is a positive, the reason Luzardo had to throw so many pitches in the first place was largely due to spotty control. The southpaw also surrendered a solo home run during his time on the mound after staying away from the long ball during his first appearance with Las Vegas on June 22, a potentially worrisome sign given Luzardo's 2.6 HR/9 across 38 innings at the big-league level this season.