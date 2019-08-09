Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Will throw again Saturday
Luzardo (lat) is scheduled to throw three innings at High-A Stockton on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Luzardo came out of his first rehab outing feeling strong, tossing two scoreless innings in the Arizona League on Monday. He's still working his way back from a Grade 2 lat strain suffered in early July, but the southpaw is nearing full strength.
