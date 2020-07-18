Luzardo won't start any of Oakland's first five games, John Hickey of SI.com reports.
Luzardo seemed to be trending towards opening in the pen for the past few days, as a positive COVID-19 had prevented him from reporting to camp until Friday. He was able to throw 30 pitches in his first bullpen session, though that's still not close to a starter's workload, so he'll work in relief for now. The Athletics will almost certainly want him to start at some point this season, but it's not yet clear when he'll get the opportunity to do so.
