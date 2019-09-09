Luzardo won't be available to pitch until Wednesday against the Astros, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Luzardo was officially promoted to the big leagues Monday, though Oakland won't give him an opportunity to make his major-league debut until Wednesday at the earliest, considering he tossed 5.2 innings Friday for Triple-A Las Vegas. The prospect is expected to be used out of the bullpen during his stint in the majors, though he could draw the occasional start, per Rubin.