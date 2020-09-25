Luzardo tossed three innings in relief during Thursday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks. He did not record a strikeout.

Rather than making one more start this weekend against the Mariners, the A's opted to use Luzardo in relief Thursday. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that the decision to use him out of the bullpen was made in order to keep the southpaw as an option for the first round of the playoffs, according to John Hickey of SI.com. Luzardo would now line up to pitch Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday on four days rest, but given his struggles Thursday, fellow lefty Sean Manaea may be the more likely option to open Oakland's playoff slate.