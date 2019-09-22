Luzardo fired a scoreless seventh inning in a win over the Rangers on Saturday, issuing a walk while recording two strikeouts.

The rookie was originally slated to work multiple innings Friday behind Mike Fiers, but the Athletics' co-ace ended up spinning an eight-inning masterpiece in his start. Luzardo thus got into action Saturday for the first time since last Sunday, and due to some modest control issues, he ended up with a 19-pitch workload despite pitching just one inning. Through three appearances, the 21-year-old owns a solid 2.57 ERA and has recorded a hold and a save apiece.