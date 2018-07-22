Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Activated, could close Sunday

Familia was added to the Athletics' active roster and will act as the team's closer if a save situation arises Sunday against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Familia saved 17 games in 21 chances with the Mets earlier this season and gives the Athletics another high-quality option at the back of the bullpen, but he's not expected to usurp incumbent Blake Treinen of his title as Oakland's closer. The 28-year-old's appointment to the ninth-inning role Sunday just looks to be a temporary one after Treinen worked two innings and tossed 41 pitches in Saturday's loss. Treinen suffered his fourth blown save of the season in the appearance, but he's still been one of the top end gamers in the sport this season with a 1.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 64:18 K:BB in 50 innings. Familia will see his fantasy value take a major hit while he primarily serves as the main setup option during his time in Oakland.