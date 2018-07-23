Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Earns victory in team debut

Familia (1-0) fired two scoreless frames in an extra-inning win over the Giants on Sunday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.

Familia was brought on to preserve a 5-5 tie in the ninth, and he held down the fort in dominating fashion on 22 pitches through his pair of frames. The right-hander then ended up as the pitcher of record when Matt Chapman delivered a game-winning single in the 10th inning, making Familia's Athletics debut a highly successful one. Blake Treinen remains the team's primary closer, but as he demonstrated Sunday, manager Bob Melvin is willing to trust Familia in high-leverage situations as well.