Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Heading to Oakland

Familia was traded to the Athletics on Saturday after the team reached an agreement with the Mets in exchange for two minor-league players and international signing money, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The two teams were on the cusp of the trade over the last couple days, as the Mets had Familia unavailable for Saturday's game against the Yankees. Blake Treinen -- who is 24-of-27 in save opportunities with a 0.94 ERA and 0.98 WHIP -- will continue to act as the Athletics closer, but Familia should slide into setup role with his new team.