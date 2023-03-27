Familia allowed an unearned run on two hits over one inning in the Athletics' 9-5 Bay Bridge Series exhibition loss to the Giants on Sunday. He struck out two.

The veteran reliever just signed Saturday and was put right to work, with Familia throwing 22 pitches overall in his Athletics debut. The 33-year-old should be in line for a solid workload to open the regular season considering his experience, but it's unlikely he logs any save chances unless multiple injuries strike the high-leverage options in front of him.