Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Picks up first save with A's
Familia pitched a perfect ninth inning Tuesday in Baltimore, striking out one en route to his first save with the A's.
Blake Treinen pitched in three straight games Friday through Sunday, and received a second night off in a row in this one. Assuming Treinen is not dealing with an unreported injury, this should be seen as a one-off save opportunity for Familia. Not only has Treinen logged nine straight scoreless innings, but he hadn't allowed a hit and had walked just one over that span. Familia now has 18 saves on the season and should be an appealing option on the free agent market this offseason.
