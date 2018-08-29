Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Takes loss vs. Astros

Familia (8-5) was hit with the loss Wednesday against the Astros, allowing a walkoff homer after recording just one out.

Familia got Carlos Correa to pop out before Tyler White took him deep to end things. The right-hander had registered six scoreless appearances before Wednesday's loss. He still owns a shiny 2.84 ERA and 24:7 K:BB in 19 innings since joining the A's, though he should remain in a setup role barring an injury to Blake Treinen.