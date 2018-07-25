Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Two appearances, two wins in new digs

Familia (2-0) fired two scoreless frames in an extra-inning win over the Rangers on Tuesday, recording a pair of strikeouts.

Familia missed seven bats over his 24 pitches, 18 of which he threw for strikes. The veteran reliever has been exceedingly sharp over his first two Oakland appearances, allowing just one hit over four scoreless innings while ringing up those 12 outs on an efficient 46 pitches. Tuesday's usage was one of manager Bob Melvin's ideal scenarios, as he was able to deploy Familia in a tie game and then utilize Blake Treinen for an inning to slam the door after the Athletics had taken the lead. Melvin is already on record as stating that Familia's primary role will come in the eighth inning on the majority of nights, which could continue affording him occasional opportunities to serve as the pitcher of record.