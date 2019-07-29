Cotton (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Cotton has made five rehab appearances since July 9, though he's struggled to a 9.82 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 7.1 innings in those outings. As such, the right-hander will continue to shake off the rust in the minors before joining the Athletics in a relief role for the stretch run.