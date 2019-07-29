Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Activated, optioned to minors
Cotton (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Cotton has made five rehab appearances since July 9, though he's struggled to a 9.82 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 7.1 innings in those outings. As such, the right-hander will continue to shake off the rust in the minors before joining the Athletics in a relief role for the stretch run.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Misses bats in latest rehab outing•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Pitches to contact again•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Falters in latest rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Uneven in Triple-A rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Another rehab appearance on tap•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Solid in rehab resumption•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start