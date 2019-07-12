Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Another rehab appearance on tap
Cotton (elbow) will throw two innings for Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
This will be his second appearance during this rehab assignment, and he will again be limited to two innings. Cotton could be activated sometime later this month if all goes well, and is expected to be used as a reliever.
