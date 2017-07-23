Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Another rehab start on tap
Cotton (finger) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday and won't be able to rejoin the big-league rotation until next Sunday at the earliest, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
There was some thought that he might be able to return to Oakland's rotation Monday, but he will need at least one more tuneup in the minors. Cotton gave up four runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 3.1 innings in his last rehab outing. Chris Smith will start Monday in Toronto in his place.
