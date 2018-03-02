Cotton (0-1) allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks across two innings in Thursday's 9-4 Cactus League loss to the Rangers. He also recorded a strikeout.

The 26-year-old right hander is in contention for a starting rotation spot, yet his first two starts of spring have generated little assurance that he's on his way to garnering some consistency. Cotton had looked exceedingly sharp while firing 16 of 20 pitches for strikes over two scoreless innings against the Padres in his exhibition debut, but he took a significant step back Thursday. While the long-ball issues that often plagued him last season have yet to surface through his first pair of trips to the mound, manager Bob Melvin surely would like to see Cotton steady his performances as spring training unfolds. He'll have an opportunity to bounce back in a likely start against the Rangers next Tuesday.