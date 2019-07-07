Cotton (elbow) will start a rehab assignment at High-A Stockton on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cotton completed a live bullpen session Thursday at Stockton and will remain with the affiliate for his rehab assignment. The 27-year-old has yet to see the field this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2018 and hamstring surgery in early June. Cotton may not require an extensive stint in the minors since he will be deployed out of the bullpen upon his return to the majors.

