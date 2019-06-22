Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Completes bullpen session
Cotton (elbow/hamstring) tossed a 27-pitch bullpen session Saturday and said he's hopeful to resume a rehab assignment around the All-Star break, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cotton has been sidelined all season while recovering from March 2018 Tommy John surgery, but he had been trending toward a return from the 60-day injured list at some point in June before developing a hamstring injury three appearances into his rehab assignment with High-A Stockton. A June return is now off the table after he required a minor procedure to address the hamstring injury, but it sounds like he's already progressing nicely from that setback. Per Slusser, manager Bob Melvin reiterated Saturday that Cotton will be used as a reliever once reinstated from the IL, so the right-hander probably won't require extensive time in the minors to build up his pitch count. Cotton could be viewed as a late-inning setup option or a candidate to serve as an opener in games for one of the Athletics' rotation members.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Throws off flat ground•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Slated for side session•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Undergoes debridement procedure•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Shut down with hamstring injury•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Likely slated for bullpen role•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Set for 60-pitch rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.