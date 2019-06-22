Cotton (elbow/hamstring) tossed a 27-pitch bullpen session Saturday and said he's hopeful to resume a rehab assignment around the All-Star break, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cotton has been sidelined all season while recovering from March 2018 Tommy John surgery, but he had been trending toward a return from the 60-day injured list at some point in June before developing a hamstring injury three appearances into his rehab assignment with High-A Stockton. A June return is now off the table after he required a minor procedure to address the hamstring injury, but it sounds like he's already progressing nicely from that setback. Per Slusser, manager Bob Melvin reiterated Saturday that Cotton will be used as a reliever once reinstated from the IL, so the right-hander probably won't require extensive time in the minors to build up his pitch count. Cotton could be viewed as a late-inning setup option or a candidate to serve as an opener in games for one of the Athletics' rotation members.