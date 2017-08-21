Cotton (6-10) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters through 6.2 innings during Sunday's win over Houston.

While it's encouraging to see Cotton collect the win, this wasn't a particularly strong outing, and his 5.63 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 7.1 K/9 are far from serviceable fantasy marks. Cotton has flashed potential in the past, but outside of cavernous settings, it's probably best to avoid the youngster until he shows better results on the mound. The 25-year-old righty lines up to make a home start against Texas next.