Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Eyes midseason return
Cotton (elbow) is behind in his rehab program but is still on track to return in the middle of the 2019 season, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2018, and although he's not adhering to his original timeline for return, it seems like there's no reason for concern at this point. More information on Cotton's status should come forth as he progresses more in his rehab program.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Begins throwing program•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Making progress in rehab•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Surgery set for Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Opts for Tommy John surgery•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Receiving second opinion on elbow•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstops Tiers 1.0
Though long regarded as a weak position, shortstop has added so much talent over the years...
-
Strategies for shortstop
Think shortstop is the sad position it used to be? Not by a long shot, says our Scott Whit...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
NL-only H2H mock draft
How does reducing the player pool to just the NL side change things?