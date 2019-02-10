Cotton (elbow) is behind in his rehab program but is still on track to return in the middle of the 2019 season, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2018, and although he's not adhering to his original timeline for return, it seems like there's no reason for concern at this point. More information on Cotton's status should come forth as he progresses more in his rehab program.