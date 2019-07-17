Cotton (elbow) was charged with the loss for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday against Tacoma, allowing two earned runs on two hits over one inning while also recording a strikeout.

Cotton's rocky rehab assignment continued Tuesday, as he failed to preserve the scoreless tie he was entrusted with preserving in the bottom of the eighth. The right-hander allowed an RBI groundout and a solo home run, which were the only two runs scored in the contest, although he did strike out impressive Mariners prospect Jake Fraley to end the inning. Cotton threw 16 pitches overall and has 11.2 minor-league innings across six appearances (two starts) under his belt. However, given that he's allowed multiple earned runs in four of those outings, it remains to be seen if the Athletics will opt to have him log at least one more rehab appearance before considering activation.