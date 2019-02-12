Cotton (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Now nearly 11 months removed from Tommy John surgery, Cotton is a bit further behind in his recovery than the Athletics anticipated at this point, but a return to game action in 2019 remains in play. The Athletics are tentatively targeting a mid-summer return for the right-hander, whose innings count will likely be monitored carefully regardless of how he progresses in the months to come. Once he receives a clean bill of health, Cotton will at the very least provide another depth option for an Oakland rotation lacking in impact arms.

