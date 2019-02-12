Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Gets in mound work
Cotton (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Now nearly 11 months removed from Tommy John surgery, Cotton is a bit further behind in his recovery than the Athletics anticipated at this point, but a return to game action in 2019 remains in play. The Athletics are tentatively targeting a mid-summer return for the right-hander, whose innings count will likely be monitored carefully regardless of how he progresses in the months to come. Once he receives a clean bill of health, Cotton will at the very least provide another depth option for an Oakland rotation lacking in impact arms.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Eyes midseason return•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Begins throwing program•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Making progress in rehab•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Surgery set for Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Opts for Tommy John surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...