Cotton (9-10) threw five strong innings Sunday against the Rangers, giving up just one hit and walking another en route to the victory. He struck out six.

The young right-hander is having an up-and-down year, with his ERA ballooning above 5.00 every time it seems to be settling down again. This is the kind of start that has Athletics fans watering at the mouth, as he showed good command (51 of his 77 offerings went for strikes) and got back to striking out more than a batter per inning. Cotton's season ERA still sits at a lofty 5.58 mark, but he'll get one last chance to improve that when he makes another start against Texas on Friday.