Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Gives up six runs in loss to Royals
Cotton (5-10) allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts over six innings and took the loss Monday against the Royals.
Cotton has now lost four straight games and has allowed at least four runs in each of his last five starts. He is struggling mightily to keep the ball in the yard. Cotton has now allowed six home runs in his past four starts with a 13:10 K:BB ratio and couldn't seem farther away from the preseason Pedro Martinez comparisons some were throwing around in Oakland. His ERA now sits at 5.92 after Monday's clunker.
More News
