Cotton (groin) has a chance to make his next start according to manager Bob Melvin, Kyle Beery of MLB.com reports. "He went out and played catch today, and was probably a little better than I thought he'd be, so we'll see how he is leading up to his next start," Melvin said. "We do have an extra day off, so I think there's probably an outside chance he can make it."

Cotton was scratched from Monday's start against the Tigers during warmups after he felt a pull while warming up on flat ground. However, Melvin feels that Cotton could take the hill next Sunday against the Rangers, although he's committed to not rushing him back. An update on Cotton's chances is likely to come by the end of the week.