Cotton (5-9) coughed up six runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over six innings in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners. He struck out four.

Nelson Cruz took him deep twice, while Kyle Seager also touched him up for a dinger. It's the fifth time in his last eight starts that Cotton has surrendered multiple home runs, and his 1.8 HR/9 will need to improve significantly if the 25-year-old is going to bring down his 5.72 ERA. His next outing will come Monday at home to the Royals.

