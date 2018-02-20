Cotton will compete for a spot in Oakland's starting rotation during spring training, Martin Gallegos of The Mercury News reports.

Cotton had a tough time adapting to the Show during his debut season in 2017. He started 24 games (129 innings) and ended the year with a lofty 5.58 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. The long ball gave him plenty of trouble, as he owned a 2.0 HR/9. His control was lacking as well, as was his ability to strike out the opposition, a combination that resulted in a bleak 105:53 K:BB. Despite Cotton's struggles, he'll have the chance to compete for a spot at the back of the A's rotation. In addition to Cotton, Oakland will consider Andrew Triggs and Daniel Gossett as potential options.

