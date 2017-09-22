Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Increases activity Friday
Cotton (groin) ran and threw a bullpen session Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cotton said that he felt good following Friday's workout, so it looks like he could return to the mound for Sunday's game against the Rangers. Cotton has struggled in recent starts. Over his last five outings he's thrown 26.2 innings and posted a 5.74 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. Control has been an an issue for Cotton all season, and his recent starts have been no exception as he walked 10 batters across the aforementioned games.
