Cotton (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Stockton on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cotton has reached the final phase of his recovery process from the Tommy John surgery he required in March 2018. After testing his elbow out in controlled settings at extended spring training, he'll now prepare for a multi-start stint in the minors that will likely include stops at higher-level affiliates. If Cotton incurs no setbacks during the outing and the Athletics are satisfied with his velocity and command, he could be an option for the big-league rotation as soon as mid-June.