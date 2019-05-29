Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Likely slated for bullpen role
Manager Bob Melvin said Cotton (elbow) will likely work out of the bullpen once healthy, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Cotton is currently working his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent in March of 2018. While the right-hander is still likely viewed as a starter in the long term, the A's want to monitor his innings carefully following the major elbow operation, so he'll be utilized out of the bullpen upon his activation from the 60-day injured list. After struggling in his first two rehab starts, Cotton struck out three across a pair of scoreless innings of relief in his third rehab outing. Seeing as Cotton will no longer need to stretch out to a starter's workload, he could be ready to join the big-league bullpen sooner than expected.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Set for 60-pitch rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Struggles in second rehab•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Second rehab postponed by rain•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Set for second rehab•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: So-so in first rehab•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Kicking off rehab stint Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...