Manager Bob Melvin said Cotton (elbow) will likely work out of the bullpen once healthy, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Cotton is currently working his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent in March of 2018. While the right-hander is still likely viewed as a starter in the long term, the A's want to monitor his innings carefully following the major elbow operation, so he'll be utilized out of the bullpen upon his activation from the 60-day injured list. After struggling in his first two rehab starts, Cotton struck out three across a pair of scoreless innings of relief in his third rehab outing. Seeing as Cotton will no longer need to stretch out to a starter's workload, he could be ready to join the big-league bullpen sooner than expected.