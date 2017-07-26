Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Looks strong in Tuesday rehab start
Cotton (finger) racked up nine strikeouts over six scoreless innings in Triple-A Nashville's win over Las Vegas on Tuesday while allowing just two hits and one walk.
In what was likely his final rehab start, Cotton was positively dominant over 84 pitches, and as per Sounds play-by-play announcer Jeff Hem, he regularly threw his fastball at 94-95 mph while also showing good command of his changeup. Cotton retired the last 10 batters he faced, and given the quality of his performance, it appears highly likely he'll make a Sunday return to the majors.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Another rehab start on tap•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Mixed bag in Wednesday rehab outing•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Will require rehab start Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: To throw bullpen Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Expected back in rotation after break•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Ticketed for DL stint•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...