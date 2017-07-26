Cotton (finger) racked up nine strikeouts over six scoreless innings in Triple-A Nashville's win over Las Vegas on Tuesday while allowing just two hits and one walk.

In what was likely his final rehab start, Cotton was positively dominant over 84 pitches, and as per Sounds play-by-play announcer Jeff Hem, he regularly threw his fastball at 94-95 mph while also showing good command of his changeup. Cotton retired the last 10 batters he faced, and given the quality of his performance, it appears highly likely he'll make a Sunday return to the majors.