Cotton (elbow) progressed to making sock throws Monday in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "That's a big day for him," manager Bob Melvin said. "To get to the point now where he gets to use his arm a little bit and sees a light at the end of the tunnel, I know he has a big smile on his face today."

The right-hander underwent season-ending elbow surgery March 21, and little had been reported about his recovery since. Monday's development is a small but notable step, considering it's the first time Cotton engages in any kind of throwing motion since the procedure. He still naturally has a long road ahead in terms of recovery, but he's expected to be ready to pitch sometime during the 2019 campaign.