Cotton (elbow) recorded four strikeouts and allowed an earned run on three hits over 1.2 innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over El Paso on Saturday.

The fact Cotton got 25 of his 35 pitches into the strike zone and racked up four whiffs on his six outs were both encouraging. The right-hander did continue to pitch to contact, however. He's now allowed multiple hits in four consecutive rehab outings, all which have been 1.2 innings or less in duration. With eight rehab appearances under his belt, Cotton could be on the verge of activation.