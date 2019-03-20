Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Moves to injured list
Cotton (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Cotton is almost exactly one year removed from Tommy John surgery so his placement on the injured list is simply procedural. The 27-year-old could make a mid-season return with a typical recovery, but currently has no official return timetable.
