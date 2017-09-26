Cotton (elbow) does not have any structural damage to his elbow according to his Monday MRI, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Despite the good news, Cotton is likely to skip his last scheduled start of the season, which is slated for Friday against the Rangers in Arlington. Cotton experienced tightness in the elbow against Texas last Sunday following five strong innings, prompting the evaluation Monday. If he's indeed finished for 2017, he wraps up an up-and-down campaign with a 9-10 record, 5.58 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 105:28 K:BB over 129 innings.