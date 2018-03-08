Cotton compiled five strikeouts over four innings in a 7-3 Cactus League win over the Mariners on Wednesday while also allowing an earned run on three hits and a wild pitch.

The rollercoaster ride that is Cotton's spring training thus far was on a definite upswing Wednesday, as he looked like a much different pitcher than the one who'd allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks in just two frames against the Rangers last Thursday. The 26-year-old right-hander also overcame a rolled ankle during the most recent start, according to Chris Gabel of MLB.com, which occurred when he was covering the plate in the fourth after his wild pitch and experienced contact with the Mariners' Jean Segura, who ultimately scored on the play. The injury wasn't severe enough to prompt an early exit, however, as Cotton was able to remain in the game and finish the frame. His changeup received compliments from manager Bob Melvin, sentiments that were echoed by the right-hander himself. "My changeup was on point," Cotton said. "I keep telling myself that's the pitch that's going to get me out of jams. And today, that's what happened."