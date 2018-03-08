Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Much sharper in latest start
Cotton compiled five strikeouts over four innings in a 7-3 Cactus League win over the Mariners on Wednesday while also allowing an earned run on three hits and a wild pitch.
The rollercoaster ride that is Cotton's spring training thus far was on a definite upswing Wednesday, as he looked like a much different pitcher than the one who'd allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks in just two frames against the Rangers last Thursday. The 26-year-old right-hander also overcame a rolled ankle during the most recent start, according to Chris Gabel of MLB.com, which occurred when he was covering the plate in the fourth after his wild pitch and experienced contact with the Mariners' Jean Segura, who ultimately scored on the play. The injury wasn't severe enough to prompt an early exit, however, as Cotton was able to remain in the game and finish the frame. His changeup received compliments from manager Bob Melvin, sentiments that were echoed by the right-hander himself. "My changeup was on point," Cotton said. "I keep telling myself that's the pitch that's going to get me out of jams. And today, that's what happened."
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Banged around in Thursday's start•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: In contention for starting role•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Receives clean bill of health•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Season comes to end•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: MRI shows no structural damage•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Undergoes MRI Monday•
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...