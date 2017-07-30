Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Officially activated ahead of Sunday start
Cotton (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will take the mound Sunday against the Twins.
Cotton rejoins the rotation to make his first start since July 3 after hitting the DL earlier this month with a finger issue. The 25-year-old will look to improve upon his 5.17 season ERA.
