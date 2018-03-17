Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Opts for Tommy John surgery
Cotton (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Cotton was diagnosed with a strained UCL and flexor tendon earlier in the week, and a second opinion confirmed the issue will require surgery to heal. This is a tough break for the 26-year-old righty, who was battling for a back-end rotation spot before suffering the season-ending injury. He'll now set his sights on getting healthy for the start of the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Receiving second opinion on elbow•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Suffers strained UCL•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: To have MRI on elbow•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Stellar in Monday's turn•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Much sharper in latest start•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Banged around in Thursday's start•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....