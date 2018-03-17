Cotton (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Cotton was diagnosed with a strained UCL and flexor tendon earlier in the week, and a second opinion confirmed the issue will require surgery to heal. This is a tough break for the 26-year-old righty, who was battling for a back-end rotation spot before suffering the season-ending injury. He'll now set his sights on getting healthy for the start of the 2019 campaign.