Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Out with groin strain
Cotton was scratched Monday with a right groin strain suffered during warmups, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Whether or not Cotton will be able to return this season will depend on the severity of the strain. If it's anything worse than the most mild grade, expect his season to be over. If so, Cotton will finish with a disappointing 5.81 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 23 starts for the Athletics in 2017.
