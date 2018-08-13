Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Progressing through throwing program
Cotton (elbow) played catch Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's good to see that Cotton has progressed to throwing a baseball following elbow surgery March 21. Although he still has a long way to go in his recovery process, manger Doug Melvin is optimistic that Cotton will take the mound before the 2018 campaign comes to an end.
