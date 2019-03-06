Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Ramping up bullpen work
Cotton (elbow) is up to 40 pitches in his bullpen sessions but has only thrown fastballs and changeups, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cotton continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent in March of 2018. A typical recovery timeline should put him on track to return sometime in the middle of this season.
