Cotton (elbow) has twice thrown to hitters recently, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The encouraging news was delivered by manager Bob Melvin on Sunday and provides an indication of where Cotton is in his recovery. The level of progress implies a mid-season return could still be in the cards for the right-hander, who'll be looking to bounce back from the disappointing 9-10 record, 5.58 ERA and 1.44 WHIP he posted in his last major-league season in 2017.

