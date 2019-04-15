Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Ramping up rehab
Cotton (elbow) has twice thrown to hitters recently, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The encouraging news was delivered by manager Bob Melvin on Sunday and provides an indication of where Cotton is in his recovery. The level of progress implies a mid-season return could still be in the cards for the right-hander, who'll be looking to bounce back from the disappointing 9-10 record, 5.58 ERA and 1.44 WHIP he posted in his last major-league season in 2017.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal