Cotton (groin) is starting Sunday's game against the Rangers.

As planned, Cotton is ready to take the mound Sunday after battling a strained groin. Cotton will enter Sunday's game against Texas with a 5.81 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. He's had a tough time when facing the Rangers this season, as he's allowed seven runs (six earned) over two starts (11.1 innings) against the club.

