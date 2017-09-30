Cotton (elbow) threw an extended bullpen session Saturday and was given a clean bill of health heading into the offseason, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

An MRI had already cleared Cotton of any structural damage to his elbow, and now he can go into the winter with complete peace of mind having thrown off a mound with no issues. Cotton was a bust from a fantasy perspective this season, but he will still be just 26 next year and his changeup is still an exceptional offering. If the rest of his repertoire catches up, he could develop into a useful major-league starter.