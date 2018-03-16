Cotton is receiving a second opinion on his elbow Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cotton was diagnosed with a strained UCL and flexor tendon in his right arm Thursday. Those diagnoses are often precursors to Tommy John surgery, though Cotton says his elbow feels fine and has full strength. Whether or not the 26-year-old will need surgery should become clear following the second opinion.

