Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Removed from 40-man roster
Cotton was designated for assignment Wednesday.
Cotton was booted off the roster so the Athletics could protect Daulton Jefferies ahead of the Rule 5 draft. Recovery from Tommy John surgery has kept Cotton out of the big leagues for the last two seasons. He stumbled to a 6.75 ERA in 30.2 rehab innings in 2019.
