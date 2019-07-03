Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Scheduled to face hitters Thursday
Cotton (elbow/hamstring) is slated to throw a live bullpen session at High-A Stockton on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
If Cotton's surgically-repaired elbow and right hamstring both check out fine coming out of the session, he'll likely stick around with the affiliate to resume a minor-league rehab assignment next week. Cotton, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2017 after requiring Tommy John surgery last spring, made three rehab appearances in May before being shut down after requiring a minor debridement procedure to address the strained hamstring. The Athletics plan to bring him back as a reliever or deploy him as an opener once he's formally activated from the 60-day injured list, likely in August.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Completes bullpen session•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Throws off flat ground•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Slated for side session•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Undergoes debridement procedure•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Shut down with hamstring injury•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Likely slated for bullpen role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...