Cotton (elbow/hamstring) is slated to throw a live bullpen session at High-A Stockton on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

If Cotton's surgically-repaired elbow and right hamstring both check out fine coming out of the session, he'll likely stick around with the affiliate to resume a minor-league rehab assignment next week. Cotton, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2017 after requiring Tommy John surgery last spring, made three rehab appearances in May before being shut down after requiring a minor debridement procedure to address the strained hamstring. The Athletics plan to bring him back as a reliever or deploy him as an opener once he's formally activated from the 60-day injured list, likely in August.

